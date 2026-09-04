Gujarat man jailed in US for smuggling fentanyl-making chemicals

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New Delhi: A 37-year-old Indian citizen from Gujarat has been sentenced to four and half years imprisonment in the US for smuggling chemicals required for the production of fentanyl.

As per reports, Bhavesh Ranchhodbhai Lathiya, who hails from Surat was sentenced to 54 months in prison by the federal court in Brooklyn in New York. He was also ordered to pay $24,560 and will be deported to India after serving his sentence.

Lathiya, the founder of Raxuter Chemicals in Surat, was charged for illegally shipping over 50 pounds of chemicals that are used in the production of fentanyl into the United States, added reports.

The chemicals were reportedly shipped with false labels according to US prosecutors.

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In the shipment which arrived at the US city of New York in June 2024 from India, the parcel contained a chemical to produce fentanyl although the product’s label claimed it contained Vitamin C.

Lathiya was apprehended by New York Police Department in an undercover operation in New York in January 2025 and later pleaded guilty to the charges in April 2026.

According to US prosecutors, this was the first instance of an India-based supplier being caught for smuggling these chemicals into the country.