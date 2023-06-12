Guards faint in UK as temperatures soar to abnormal highs

London: In a shocking incident as many as three guards fainted in UK during a rehearsal of a parade, said reliable reports. The temperatures in the United Kingdom has risen above 30 degree Celsius for the first time this year, said sources.

According to reports, due to the extreme heat, guards fainted in UK during a parade rehearsal in London. It is worth mentioning that as many as three British Royal Guards fainted and fell down right there on the street.

Media reports suggest that during the dress rehearsal of the guards it is mandatory for them to wear woolen tunics, slacks and bearskin hats. The final dress rehearsal for the annual Trooping the Colour parade was underway and Prince William was in attendance.

It was in front of him that as many as three guards fainted one after the other due to the unbearable heat and soaring temperatures.

The guards who fainted were immediately picked up from there were taken for treatment, said reliable reports.

On the other hand, Prince William tweeted, “A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you.”

A big thank you to every solider who took part in the Colonel’s Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2023

The Prince of Wales further wrote, “Conducting the Colonel’s Review of the King’s Birthday Parade today. The hard work and preparation that goes into an event like this is a credit to all involved, especially in today’s conditions.”