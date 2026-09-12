China Southern Airlines to resume Guangzhou–New Delhi flights after six years

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New Delhi: China Southern Airlines is set to resume passenger flights between Guangzhou and New Delhi Airlines after a gap of six years on September 21. Services would take place once a day by the Airline.

Resumption on the route is being interpreted as positive indication in the India-China relations especially on arrival of the President of China, Xi Jinping for BRICS Summit in New Delhi, where he would be holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

The Guangzhou-New Delhi flight is part of larger planned increase as the carrier is expected to carry out over 100 weekly flights over eight routes between India and other destinations in South Asia.

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Both countries stopped direct flights to and from each other’s territory following the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing sour bilateral relations after the 2020 Galwan clash.

Following the agreement on border disengagement concluded by the two sides in 2024 both countries have started some moves to normalize relations.

Delhi Guangzhou on flight CZ360 will depart at 8:20 and arrives at 04:15 on the next day, while Guangzhou to Delhi on flight CZ359 will depart from 3:35 and arrive at 7:00 on 21st of September. Both of flights run every day.