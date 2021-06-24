Great Barrier Reef to be added as ‘in danger’ world heritage sites: UNESCO

Queensland: Australia’s largest Great Barrier Reef should be put on the list “in danger,” world heritage sites, says United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The Great Barrier Reef is located in the Queensland state of Australia. It is composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands with an extension of over 344,400 square kilometres. Australia’s great barrier reef was listed in the world heritage ranking in 1981. It is known for its unique and natural coral reef ecosystems. Earlier, the great barrier was clearly visible even from space, now it has undergone several bleaching events since 2015.

According to the report, this has happened because of global warming, and ocean acidification due to the burning of fossil fuels, In order to safeguard the works heritage site, UNESCO has drafted a report to urge the country to take accelerated action at all possible levels on climate change. It will be addressed In a meeting which will be hosted by China next month.

UNESCO had plans to add 83 more places around the globe such as in the “In Danger ” list of world heritage sites, including Everglades National Park in the US, and the Sumatran rainforests of Indonesia.

The UN’s cultural body believes that adding the reef to the “endangered” list can help address the growing threats to this unique ecosystem. This will also be unlocking access to more funds or by publicising the issue.