Grand Canyon Flash Flood: 15 feared missing, 62 evacuated

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New-Delhi: A total number of 15 people may be missing and 62 have been evacuated after a flash flood tore through Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park in the United States.

The sudden flooding hit the Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch area, sweeping large boulders, metal structures, and other debris into the Colorado River.

The flooding began around 2:30pm local time Saturday after a series of storms swept over Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The videos from the area show that the flooding appears to have widened the creek bed and created what appeared to be a new river rapid.

The flooding also knocked out the sole water pipeline that serves tourists and residents at the park, officials said, as per AP. Starting Monday, tourists will not be able to stay overnight at lodges and hotels within Grand Canyon National Park, and residents who live there year-round are being asked to conserve water. “These measures are crucial for ensuring the safety and sustainability of water resources,” the park said in a statement.

At least 62 people have been evacuated as of Sunday afternoon, the Grand Canyon National Park said in a statement. More than 60 people were evacuated from Phantom Ranch alone, as per reports. No injuries have been reported.

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The Colorado River was closed to river traffic on Sunday due to metal structures and debris flowing down the river. Rafting trips on the Colorado River have also been halted for now.

Some popular tourist spots, including Bright Angel Campground, Phantom Ranch, and parts of the North Kaibab Trail, remained closed on Sunday.

The National Park Service warned that more thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could affect the area on Monday. Officials said additional rainfall could lead to further flash flooding, debris flows, rockfall and changes in trail and river conditions.

Here is the video

🇺🇸: Flash floods sweep Grand Canyon, 62 evacuated and more than 20 still missing. A flash flood hit Bright Angel Canyon and Phantom Ranch at Grand Canyon National Park on Aug. 29, 2026. By Sunday morning, 62 people had been evacuated with no injuries reported; officials say… pic.twitter.com/BT2YxN49uy — World In Last 24hr (@world24x7hr) August 30, 2026