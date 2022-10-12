Gopalpur Port celebrates biggest giving festival week “Daan Utsav”

Chhatrapur: With a noble intent of giving back to the society in this festive season, Gopalpur Ports Limited under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) banner celebrated the biggest joy of giving week ‘Daan Utsav’ in the GPL premises.

The Daan Utsav festival is an endeavour to encourage corporate employees to participate in activities and donate towards causes that makes a difference to the lives of people from the disadvantaged sections of the society. The week long giving festival was started on 2nd Oct on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Many GPL employees voluntarily came together and donated clothes, winter clothes, dry food items, books & study materials, toys etc. The concluding ceremony was held on 11th Oct in the presence of V J Rao, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gopalpur Ports Limited with many senior port officials.

The brain behind the initiative, Ajay Kumar Mishra, Vice President (HR/IR), Gopalpur Ports Limited said we believe that the act of giving has no boundaries and with this note, we will be giving a shout-out to corporate initiatives undertaken during this week, to support and aid the peripherals starting from collecting clothing, dry food items, book & study materials, toys etc. from our GPL employees and to distribute them among the ones who needs them the most.

Daan Utsav, previously called the Joy of Giving Week, gives every Indian an opportunity to give back to society. Daan Utsav is India’s festival of giving that was first launched in 2009 and is held every year during the first week of October (Oct 2-Oct 8).

It is an opportunity that allows people from all walks of life from shopkeepers to Top Executives of multinational companies, from little school goers to ageing grandparents to give back in their own ways. The act of giving, however small or big is an act of spreading happiness, love, and compassion.