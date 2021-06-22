Google to help aspiring journalists to create own startups

By IANS
google startup for journalist
Image Credits: IANS

San Francisco: Google said it is looking for its next group of aspiring journalism entrepreneurs to turn their ideas into real businesses.

Applications are now open to US residents for the 2021 Google News Initiative (GNI) Startups Boot Camp.

The programme will run from September 7 to November 5 (with a one-week break) and aims to accept 24 projects. The application window will closes on August 1.

“If you’re a journalist who’s ready to start a new project, we’re here to help,” said Phillip Smith, Director and Creator of GNI Startups Boot Camp.

Related News

Google Ran Secret Project ‘Project Bernanke’ To…

138 Journalists Killed In Pakistan Since 1990: ICJ

“When you join the Bootcamp, you benefit from the collective experience and wisdom of founders who have very likely faced the challenges you’re about to face yourself,” Smith added.

The selected journalists will also benefit from a curriculum based on the GNI Startups Playbook.

The Startups Boot Camp provides training, support and funding for the journalists.

Google said that later this year, it will also open applications for its first Startups boot camp dedicated exclusively to Canadian founders.

“We’re looking for our next group of aspiring journalism entrepreneurs to mentor every step of the way as they turn their ideas into real businesses,” the company said.

You might also like
World

Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose risks to the US economic outlook

World

US Navy releases tests of aircraft carrier with massive explosion off the coast of…

State

Minor boy from Nepal rescued in Jajpur of Odisha

World

Scientists warn of ‘pretty miserable winter’ in UK due to new viruses

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.