Global Covid Cases Cross 435.1 Million

Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 435.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.94 million and vaccinations to over 10.48 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 435,174,068 and 5,948,306, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,486,610,798.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 78,939,142 and 948,397, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,916,117 infections and 513,724 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,776,794 infections and 649,437 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are France (22,862,157), the UK (18,938,546), Russia (16,055,851), Germany (14,728,752), Turkey (14,025,181), Italy (12,764,558), Spain (10,977,524), Argentina (8,897,178), Iran (7,040,467), the Netherlands (6,242,936), Colombia (6,062,701), Poland (5,660,493), Mexico (5,502,586) and Indonesia (5,539,394), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (343,934), Mexico (318,014), Peru (210,407), the UK (161,797), Italy (154,560), Indonesia (148,073), Colombia (138,693), France (139,149), Iran (136,631), Argentina (126,120), Germany (122,696), Ukraine (112,459) and Poland (111,316).

