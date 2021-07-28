Global Covid caseload tops 195.2 mn: Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 195.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.17 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.91 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 195,265,112, and 4,176,605, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 34,603,658 and 611,409, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,440,951 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,749,073), Russia (6,094,379), France (6,088,930), the UK (5,771,732), Turkey (5,638,178), Argentina (4,875,927), Colombia (4,747,775), Spain (4,368,453), Italy (4,325,046), Germany (3,766,501), Iran (3,758,197) and Indonesia (3,239,936), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 551,835 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (421,382), Mexico (239,079), Peru (195,890), Russia (152,836), the UK (129,591), Italy (127,995), Colombia (119,482), France (111,883) and Argentina (104,352).