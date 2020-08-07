COVID treatment possible in Rs.10 k, says Telangana minister.
Global Covid-19 Deaths Surpass 710,000, Total Closes To 19 Million Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

New York: Global Covid-19 deaths surpassed 710,000 on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Total Covid-19 cases around the world rose to 18,908,111, with deaths reaching 710,318, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

The US reported the most Covid-19 cases and deaths, which stood at 4,864,151 and 159,600 respectively, followed by Brazil with 2,859,073 cases and 97,256 deaths.

Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include Mexico, Britain, India, Italy and France.

