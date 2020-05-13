Global COVID-19 deaths surpass 290,000: Johns Hopkins University

New York: Global COVID-19 deaths has surpassed 290,000, reaching 290,269, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 4,238,703 cases have been reported from over 180 countries and regions across the world, the CSSE said on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The US reported the most COVID-19 deaths at 81,805 among 1,358,901 cases. Other countries with over 20,000 fatalities included Spain, Italy, Britain and France, the CSSE data showed.