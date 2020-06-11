Covid-19 worldwide
Global COVID-19 cases top 7.3 mn: Johns Hopkins University

By IANS

Washington: The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 416,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,357,011, while the death toll increased to 416,084, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues with the world’s highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 1,999,552 and 112,895, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in second place with 772,416 infections.

This was followed by Russia (493,023), the UK (291,588), India (276,583), Spain (242,280), Italy (235,763), Peru (207,794), France (192,068), Germany (186,522), Iran (177,938), Turkey (173,036), Chile (148,456), Mexico (129,184), Pakistan (113,702) and Saudi Arabia (112,288), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 41,213 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil (39,680), Italy (34,114), France (29,322), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (15,357).

