COVID-19 Global cases
Global COVID-19 cases top 5.4 mn, death toll at 345,036

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surged past the 5.4 million mark, while the deaths increased to more than 345,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,406,537, while the death toll increased to 345,036, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Currently, the US has the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,643,098 and 97,711, respectively.

In terms of cases, Brazil accounted for the second highest number of infections at 363,211.

This was followed by Russia (344,481), the UK (260,916), Spain (235,772), Italy (229,858), France (182,709), Germany (180,328), Turkey (156,827), India (156,827), Iran (135,701), and Peru (119,959), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK came in second after the US with 36,875 COVID-19 deaths, the highest fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,785), Spain (28,752), France (28,370), and Brazil (22,666).

 

