Global COVID-19 cases top 5.1 mn: Johns Hopkins

By IANS

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has surged to over 5.1 million, while the death toll stood at 332,900, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 5,101,967, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,557,140 and 94,709, respectively.

In terms of cases, Russia has the second highest number of infections at 317,554, followed by Brazil (310,087), the UK (252,246), Spain (233,037), Italy (228,006), France (181,951), Germany (179,021), Turkey (153,548), Iran (129,341), India (118,226) and Peru (108,769), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK came in second after the US with 36,124 COVID-19 deaths.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,486), France (28,218), Spain (27,940) and Brazil (20,047).

