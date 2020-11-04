Global Covid-19 cases top 47.3mn, India In The Second Position

Global Covid-19 cases top 47.3mn, India In The Second Position

Washington: COVID-19 cases have touched 47.3 million globally, with more than 1,211,990 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total caseload and death toll stood at 47,320,376 and 1,211,996, respectively, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 9,376,293 and 232,529, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 8,267,623, while the country’s death toll soared to 123,097.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,554,206), Russia (1,661,096), France (1,461,078), Spain (1,259,366), Argentina (1,195,276), Colombia (1,099,392), the UK (1,077,099), Mexico (933,155), Peru (902,503), Italy (759,829), South Africa (728,836), Iran (637,712), Germany (577,131), Chile (514,202), and Iraq (482,296), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 160,253.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (92,100), the UK (47,340), Italy (39,412), France (37,492), Spain (36,495), Iran (36,160), Peru (34,476), Argentina 32,052), Colombia (31,847), Russia (28,611), South Africa (19,539), Chile (14,319), Indonesia (14,146), Ecuador (12,698), Belgium (11,858), Iraq (11,068), Germany (10,717), Turkey (10,481) and Canada (10,331).

(Inputs from IANS)