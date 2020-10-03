COVID
Representational image

Global Covid-19 cases top 34.4 mn, death toll at 1,026,700

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington:  The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 34.4 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,026,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday, the total number of cases stood at 34,495,372 and the fatalities rose to 1,026,717, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,331,241 and 208,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Related News

Trump admitted to military hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

Covid-19 Cases Surpass 33.5 Million Mark Worldwide; Death…

This cancer drug can help in Covid-19 treatment

Covid-19 Cases Globally Nears 31 Million, Death Cases Stand…

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,394,068, while the country’s death toll soared to 99,773.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,847,092), Russia (1,188,928), Colombia (841,531), Peru (818,297), Spain (789,932), Argentina (779,689), Mexico (753,090), South Africa (677,833), France (629,431), the UK (469,764), Chile (466,590), Iran (464,596), Iraq (372,259) Bangladesh (366,383), and Saudi Arabia (335,578), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 144,680.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (78,492), the UK (42,358), Italy (35,941), Peru (32,535), France (32,171), Spain (32,086), Iran (26,567), Colombia (26,397), Russia (20,981), Argentina (20,599), South Africa (16,909), Chile (12,867), Ecuador (11,495), Indonesia (10,972) and Belgium (10,023).

You might also like
World

Trump admitted to military hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

World

US stocks plunge over 400 pts after President Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive

Nation

Gandhi Jayanti Special: Burj Khalifa To Display Mahatma Gandhi’s Images

World

Covid-19 Vaccine will not return life to normal till 2021: Scientists

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7