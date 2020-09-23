Coronavirus cases tally worldwide
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Global Covid-19 cases top 31.5mn, 969,578 deaths: Johns Hopkins

By IANS

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.5 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 969,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, total number of cases stood at 31,517,087 and the fatalities rose to 969,578, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,896,218 and 200,786, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Related News

Global Covid-19 cases top 31.2mn: Johns Hopkins

Global Covid-19 cases top 22.3mn: Johns Hopkins

Global COVID-19 cases touch 7.2 mn: JHU

Global COVID-19 cases top 7 mn: Johns Hopkins University

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,562,663, while the country’s death toll soared to 90,020.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,591,364), Russia (1,111,157), Colombia (777,537), Peru (768,895), Mexico (705,263), Spain (682,267), South Africa (663,282), Argentina (652,174), France (507,150), Chile (448,523), Iran (429,193), the UK (406,058), Bangladesh (352,178), Saudi Arabia (330,798) and Iraq (327,580), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 138,105.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (74,348), the UK (41,951), Italy (35,738), France (31,426), Peru (31,369), Spain (30,904), Iran (24,656), Colombia (24,570), Russia (19,575), South Africa (16,118), Argentina (13,952), Chile (12,321) and Ecuador (11,126).

You might also like
State

America’s Got Talent Final 2020: ‘Bad Salsa’ of India gives outstanding…

World

India, China agree to implement political leaders’ consensus over border…

World

Rescuers race to save 270 stranded whales in Australia, 90 dead

Features

This cancer drug can help in Covid-19 treatment

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7