Global Covid-19 Cases Top 24.8 Mn; Johns Hopkins University

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 24.9 million, while the deaths have increased to over 840,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 24,891,294 and the fatalities rose to 840,892, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 5,948,426 and 182,535 respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 3,846,153 infections and 120,262 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (3,463,972)

India is followed by Russia (982,573), Peru (629,961), South Africa (622,551), Mexico (591,712), Colombia (590,492), Spain (439,286), Chile (408,009), Argentina (401,239), Iran (371,816), the UK (334,916), Saudi Arabia (313,911), Bangladesh (308,925), France (304,947), Pakistan (295,372), Turkey (267,064), Italy (266,853), Germany (242,835), Iraq (227,446), Philippines (213,131), Indonesia (169,195), Canada (129,639), Ukraine (119,751), Qatar (118,407), Bolivia (114,409), Israel (113,465), Ecuador (112,906) and Kazakhstan (105,558), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (63,819), India (62,550), UK (41,585), Italy (35,473), France (30,601), Spain (29,011), Peru (28,471), Iran (21,359), Colombia (18,766), Russia (16,977), South Africa (13,981) and Chile (11,181).

