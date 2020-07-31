Washington: The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 671,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 17,237,642, while the fatalities rose to 671,909, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,494,252 and 152,055, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,610,102 infections and 91,263 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,582,028), and is followed by Russia (832,993), South Africa (482,169), Mexico (416,179), Peru (400,683), Chile (353,536), the UK (303,910), Iran (301,530), Spain (285,430), Pakistan (277,402), Colombia (276,055), Saudi Arabia (274,219), Italy (247,158), Bangladesh (234,889), Turkey (229,891), France (222,469), Germany (209,535), Argentina (185,373), Iraq (121,263), Canada (117,677), Qatar (110,460) and Indonesia (106,336), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (46,084), Mexico (46,000), Italy (35,132), India (34,956), France (30,241), Spain (28,443), Peru (18,816), Iran (16,569) and Russia (13,778).

(Inputs From IANS)