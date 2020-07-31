Covid-19 Worldwide Infections
Image Credits: IANS

Global COVID-19 Cases Top 17.2 Million, Death Toll Reaches 671,909

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 671,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 17,237,642, while the fatalities rose to 671,909, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,494,252 and 152,055, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,610,102 infections and 91,263 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,582,028), and is followed by Russia (832,993), South Africa (482,169), Mexico (416,179), Peru (400,683), Chile (353,536), the UK (303,910), Iran (301,530), Spain (285,430), Pakistan (277,402), Colombia (276,055), Saudi Arabia (274,219), Italy (247,158), Bangladesh (234,889), Turkey (229,891), France (222,469), Germany (209,535), Argentina (185,373), Iraq (121,263), Canada (117,677), Qatar (110,460) and Indonesia (106,336), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (46,084), Mexico (46,000), Italy (35,132), India (34,956), France (30,241), Spain (28,443), Peru (18,816), Iran (16,569) and Russia (13,778).

(Inputs From IANS)

You might also like
World

Postpone Presidential polls till people can safely vote: Trump

World

UK extends COVID-19 isolation period to 10 days

World

Nepal opens Mount Everest after nearly 5 months of shutdown

World

PM Narendra Modi, Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurate new Supreme Court…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.