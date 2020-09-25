Covid-19 World
Image Credits: IANS

Global Covid-19 Cases Cross 32.1 Million Mark, Death Count Crosses 9,81,000

By KalingaTV Bureau

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has crossed the 32.1 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 981,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 32,135,220 and the fatalities rose to 981,754, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 6,976,215 and 202,762, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in the second place in terms of cases at 5,732,518, while the country’s death toll soared to 91,149.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,657,702), Russia (1,123,976), Colombia (790,823), Peru (782,695), Mexico (715,457), Spain (704,209), Argentina (678,266), South Africa (667,049), France (536,289), Chile (451,634), Iran (436,319), the UK (418,889), Bangladesh (355,384), Iraq (337,106) and Saudi Arabia (331,857), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 139,808.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (75,439), the UK (41,991), Italy (35,781), Peru (31,870), France (31,524), Spain (31,118), Iran (25,015), Colombia (24,746), Russia (19,876), South Africa (16,283), Argentina (14,766), Chile (12,469), Ecuador (11,213) and Indonesia (10,105).

(IANS)

