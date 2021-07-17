Global Covid-19 caseload tops 188.9 million, deaths more than 4.07 million

By IANS
Picture Credits: IANS

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 188.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.07 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.56 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 189,441,350, 4,074,120 and 3,567,645,976, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 334,051,023 and 608,809, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 31,026,829 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,308,109), France (5,906,421), Russia (5,835,523), Turkey (5,507,455), the UK (5,353,240), Argentina (4,737,213), Colombia (4,601,335), Italy (4,281,214), Spain (4,100,222), Germany (3,749,944) and Iran (3,485,940), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 540,398 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (412,531), Mexico (235,740), Peru (194,849), Russia (144,446), the UK (128,913), Italy (127,851), France (111,641), Colombia (115,333) and Argentina (101,158).

