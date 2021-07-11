Global Covid-19 caseload tops 186 mn. 4.02 mn deaths

By IANS
Global Covid-19 cases
Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 186 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 4.02 million and vaccinations soared to over 3.41 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number of vaccine doses administered stood at 186,393,041, 4,024,591 and 3,413,396,451, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,847,474 and 607,135, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,795,716 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (19,069,003), France (5,870,463), Russia (5,688,807), Turkey (5,465,094), the UK (5,107,780), Argentina (4,639,098), Colombia (4,471,622), Italy (4,269,885), Spain (3,937,192), Germany (3,743,164) and Iran (3,355,786), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 532,893 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (407,145), Mexico (234,675), Peru (194,084), Russia (139,896), the UK (128,665), Italy (127,768), France (111,511) and Colombia (111,731).

