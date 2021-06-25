Global Covid-19 caseload tops 179.9 Million

By IANS
global covid cases today
Image Control: Moneycontrol

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 179.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.89 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 179,928,730 and 3,898,531, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,590,360 and 603,149, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Related News

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 178.4mn

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 178 million, death tally surge…

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 30,082,778 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (18,243,483), France (5,826,134), Turkey (5,393,248), Russia (5,325,940), the UK (4,700,691), Argentina (4,350,564), Italy (4,255,665), Colombia (4,060,013), Spain (3,777,539), Germany (3,732,914) and Iran (3,140,129), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 509,141 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (391,981), Mexico (231,847), Peru (191,073), Russia (129,278), the UK (128,312), Italy (127,365), France (111,068) and Colombia (102,636).

You might also like
World

Great Barrier Reef to be added as ‘in danger’ world heritage sites:…

World

Delta variant of Covid-19 could be dominant in Europe by August

World

Sri Lanka Minister blames marine life deaths on chemical leak from burnt ship

World

John McAfee, Antivirus software creator found dead in prison cell in Spain

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.