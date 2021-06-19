Global Covid-19 caseload tops 177.7mn: Johns Hopkins University

By IANS

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 177.7 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.84 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Saturday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 177,753,055 and 3,849,115, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,519,262 and 601,281, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,762,793 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,801,462), France (5,814,648), Turkey (5,359,728), Russia (5,220,168), the UK (4,626,899), Italy (4,250,902), Argentina (4,242,763), Colombia (3,888,614), Spain (3,757,442), Germany (3,728,601) and Iran (3,080,526), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 498,499 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (383,490), Mexico (230,792), the UK (128,220), Italy (127,225), Russia (126,300) and France (110,864).

