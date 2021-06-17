Global Covid-19 caseload tops 176.9mn: Johns Hopkins University

By IANS
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks walk in downtown Budapest, after Hungarian government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Hungary, November 11, 2020. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 176.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.83 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 176,960,993 and 3,830,127, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,498,145 and 600,648, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 33,498,145 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,628,588), France (5,809,319), Turkey (5,348,249), Russia (4,605,805), the UK (4,605,805), Italy (5,189,260), Argentina (4,198,620), Colombia (3,829,879), Spain (3,749,031), Germany (3,726,767) and Iran (3,060,135), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 493,693 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (379,573), Mexico (230,624), the UK (128,190), Italy (127,153), Russia (125,443) and France (110,740).

