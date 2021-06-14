Global Covid-19 caseload tops 175.8mn, Death toll cross 3.79 million

By IANS
Covid-19 global cases
Image Credits: IANS

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 175.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.79 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 175,884,287 and 3,799,649, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,461,575 and 599,768, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Also read: AIIMS Study Claims Delta Variant Of Covid-19 Highly Infectious
Related News

Ransomware Attacks In S Korea Surges During Pandemic-driven…

Massive Water-filled Sinkhole In Central Mexico Gets Bigger…

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 29,439,989 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (17,412,766), France (5,802,314), Turkey (5,330,447), Russia (5,148,499), the UK (4,581,779), Italy (4,244,872), Argentina (4,124,190), Colombia (3,753,224), Spain (3,733,600), Germany (3,723,295) and Iran (3,028,717), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 487,401 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (370,384), Mexico (230,150), the UK (128,168), Italy (127,002), Russia (124,314) and France (110,553).

You might also like
COVID 19

AIIMS Study Claims Delta Variant of Covid-19 Highly Infectious

World

11 killed, over 100 injured in gas explosion in Central China

World

US President Biden gifts custom-made cycle to UK Prime Minister Johnson

World

8 Policemen killed in insider attack in Afghanistan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.