Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 168.5mn, With 3.50Mn Death

By IANS
world coronavirus
File Photo

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 168.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.50 million, according to official figures published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of Saturday morning, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 168,599,045

confirmed cases and 3,507,477, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,869,009 and 586,890, respectively, according to the WHO

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 27,555,457 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,274,695), France (5,535,701), Turkey (5,220,549), Russia (5,044,459), the UK (4,473,681), Italy (4,205,970), Germany (3,669,870), Spain (3,663,176), Argentina (3,622,135) and Colombia (3,294,101), the WHO figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 454,429 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (318,895), Mexico (222,232), the UK (127,758), Italy (125,793), Russia (120,406) and France (108,354).

