Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 167.1Mn, With 3.46 Mn Deaths

By IANS
Representational Image Credits: IANS

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 167.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.46 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 167,112,793 and 3,469,530, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 33,141,158 and 590,516, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 26,752,447 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,120,756), France (5,667,330), Turkey (5,194,010), Russia (4,952,412), the UK (4,480,760), Italy (4,194,672), Germany (3,659,990), Spain (3,647,520), Argentina (3,562,135) and Colombia (3,249,433), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 449,858 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (303,720), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,986), Italy (125,335), Russia (116,812) and France (108,819).

