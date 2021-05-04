Global Covid-19 Caseload Tops 153.1 MN, 3.2 MN Deaths

By IANS

Washington: The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 153.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.20 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 153,177,931 and 3,209,349, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,470,363 and 577,492, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 19,925,604 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,717,160), Turkey (4,900,121), Russia (4,776,844), the UK (4,437,505), Italy (4,050,708), Spain (3,540,430), Germany (3,438,186), Argentina (3,021,179), Colombia (2,905,254), Poland (2,805,756), Iran (2,555,587), Mexico (2,349,900) and Ukraine (2,140,838), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 408,622 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (218,959), Mexico (217,345), the UK (127,797), Italy (121,433), Russia (109,341), France (105,291), Germany (83,362), Spain (78,293), Colombia (75,164), Iran (72,875), Poland (68,105), Argentina (64,792), Peru (62,126) and South Africa (54,452).

You might also like
World

Oversight Board to decide on Facebook’s Trump ban on May 5

World

3 Men Arrested On Suspicion Of Operating Child Pornography Website

World

India Travel Ban Not Racist: Australian FM Marise Payne

World

Indian-American Businessman Pledges $10mn For Oxygen Supplies To India

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.