Girl vapes equivalent of 400 cigarettes a week, her lungs collapse

New Delhi: A girl reportedly vaped equivalent of 400 cigarettes a week in the UK. The result was her lungs collapsed and she reportedly turned blue and rushed to a hospital. Reportedly, the 17 year old teen was rushed to the hospital ‘after a hole burst in her lung’.

The incident reportedly took place on May 11 when the teen girl collapsed during a sleepover at a friend’s house.

Her lung collapsed because excessive vaping had burst a small air blister known as a pulmonary bleb on her lungs, reported NDTV.

The girl was then had to go under the knife for a five-and-a-half-hour surgery to remove part of her lung.

The girl’s father reportedly said that it was life threatening as she was close to a cardiac arrest.

The girl reportedly started vaping at the age of 15 after seeing her friends do it. She believed that it was harmless. Reportedly, she has been inhaling an entire 4,000-puff vape each week. Of course, after this recent incident, she is ‘terrified’. She reportedly said that she would not go near them and would not do vaping.

Vaping is the inhaling of an aerosol (mist) created by an electronic cigarette (e-cigarette).