Girl kills 13 members of her family by giving poison in Pakistan, later arrested

Sindh (Pakistan): In a shocking incident, a girl killed 13 members of her family members by mixing poison in their food in Sindh area of Pakistan, the police said. Later she was arrested.

The incident took place on August 19, in Haibat Khan Brohi village near Khairpur of Sindh.

As per reports, the girl wanted to marry a boy of her own choice and parents were against the marriage. In a fit of rage, the girl conspired with her boyfriend to poison the entire family, including her parents.

According to senior police officer Inayat Shah,”All of the 13 members fell ill after having their food and were immediately rushed to the hospital where all of them were declared dead. When the post-mortem was conducted, it emerged that these people died from poisonous food,” as reported by News18.

Later, the police conducted a thorough investigation and found the daughter and her boyfriend planned out the entire incident and had put poison in the wheat to make rotis.

Following which, the police arrested the girl on Sunday and she confessed to mixing poison in the wheat along with her boyfriend.