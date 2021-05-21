Giant Panda cub born during pandemic will greet visitors in person as Washington DC zoo reopens

After a year of lockdown, the National Zoo in Washington DC will finally reopen, The National Zoo, part of the Smithsonian Institution, will reopen today at 20% capacity, admitting 5,000 to 6,000 visitors a day, down from as many as 20,000 pre-pandemic.

While visitors are happy about the reopen, a giant panda cub born during the pandemic is the matter source of attraction now. The cute little panda is grabbing all attentions with cuteness.

So far, people have seen it on a virtual “Panda Cam”. Now, the cub, named Xiao Qi Ji, son of Tian Tian and Mexi Xiang, will greet visitors in person for the first time today as the National Zoo in Washington reopens.

The cub was born in August. Tian Tian and Mei Xiang gave birth at age 22, thrilling zoo officials who thought she had a slim chance of having a fourth healthy cub.

Have a look at the cute video of the panda cub:

A giant panda cub 🐼 will welcome his first visitors to the National Zoo in Washington, D.C., as it reopens https://t.co/UlUoVuaZ7Q pic.twitter.com/gbS17cpWKo — Reuters (@Reuters) May 21, 2021

The zoo closed in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic hit and reopened in July before shutting down again in November.

To minimise crowds, the zoo will issue timed-entry passes and have guests use one-way paths, according to its website. Visitors aged two and older must wear a mask.

Pandas were once listed as edangered but are now classified as vulnerable thanks to efforts to restore their habitat. There are an estimated 1,800 giant pandas in the wild.