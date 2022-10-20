Giant dome collapses as fire engulfs mosque in Jakarta

Jakarta Dome
Jakarta: The giant dome of the Jakarta Islamic Centre Grand Mosque in Indonesia collapsed on Wednesday after a massive fire broke out.

The mosque is located at the building complex belonging to the Jakarta Islamic Centre, a think-tank on Islamic studies and development.

According to reports, the dome was destroyed by a fire during its renovation. Around 10 fire fighters were immediately pressed into service after they were informed about the blaze.

The video footage showed flames and smoke was billowing from the mosque’s dome before it got collapsed.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The police have started a probe to find the cause of the fire at the Jakarta Islamic Center Mosque. The Islamic Center complex includes commercial, research and educational facilities in the Mosque.

