German police raid pizzeria with some cocaine, one of the best selling pizzas

Berlin: The German cops raided a pizzeria after learning that customers were allegedly ordering its most popular pizza which was served up with a side of cocaine.

Some food inspectors alerted the police after they noticed that item number 40 on the pizzeria’s menu was receiving unusually high attention in Düsseldorf.

Criminal Director Michael Graf von Moltke clarified that the special item became one of the restaurant’s best-selling items. Police said when they confronted the 36-year-old pizza manager, he tried to throw a bag of cocaine out of his apartment window, and it fell straight into the hands of officers waiting outside, according to the New York Post.

The pizza marked as “number 40” was especially well-liked, police spokesperson Moltke said.

The stash contained 3.5 pounds of cocaine, 14.1 ounces of cannabis and $290,378 in cash, police said. Later, the pizzeria manager was freed a few days after the arrest, but he reportedly resumed his drug-related activities.

The investigators busted a raid and arrested three other suspects including the alleged 22-year-old mastermind. They raided the homes and businesses of 12 suspects and uncovered two cannabis plantations with more than 350 plants. Knives, other weapons as well as cash and expensive watches were recovered from their posesssion.

The pizzeria manager tried to flee the country, but was arrested and remains in custody.

Due to Germany’s stringent privacy rules, the identity of everyone involved, including the pizzeria and its employees, has not been made public.