German Minister Says India-Germany AI Agreement to Boost Future Collaboration

New Delhi: Welcoming the recently signed India-Germany AI Pact, Germany’s Federal Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation, Karsten Wildberger, on Friday said that the pact will help to accelerate further collaboration in the growing technological and AI partnership between the two nations.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit in the national capital, Wildberger said that he was leaving the event “energised”, praising both the scale and substance of the discussions.

“I am leaving so energised, as this has been such a fantastic event. I congratulate India and PM Modi on this event. The topics discussed were spot on about safety, accessibility and openness. I am pleased that there is also an AI Pact between India and Germany to move things forward together,” he said.

On Wednesday, India and Germany agreed to launch an AI Pact as a flagship initiative to translate dialogue and engagements into concrete, implementation-oriented bilateral cooperation.

The pact seeks to build an action-oriented partnership centred on practical collaboration across government, industry, research, skill development and innovation.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit, in the presence of Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw and Germany’s Federal Minister for Digital Transformation and Government Modernisation, Karsten Wildberger.

Emphasising the strong bilateral ties between the two countries, the German Minister said the partnership has the potential to deepen further in the digital and AI domains.

“We have such a deep relationship, which can deepen further. Both our countries have the talents and share the values we have; I can’t think of a better partner than India,” he said.

Highlighting shared priorities, Wildberger said both nations are aligned on key issues such as openness and safety in AI development and further underlined the importance of technological sovereignty and the need for alternatives in the global AI ecosystem.

“I think we are all aligned on the openness and safety questions; we may also need alternatives. Sovereignty plays a crucial role. Our nation and other nations can join forces and develop leading technology,” he said.

The India AI Impact Summit brought together policymakers, industry leaders and technology experts from across the world to deliberate on responsible AI development, global cooperation and innovation-led growth.

