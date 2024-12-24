Gay couple convicted of raping adopted sons, gets 100 years in prison

Georgia: A gay couple from Georgia, William and Zachary Zulock, has been sentenced to 100 years in prison without parole for sexually abusing their two adopted sons. The couple, aged 34 and 36, pleaded guilty to charges of extreme child molestation and sexual exploitation of children.

As District Attorney Randy McGinley described them, the couple truly created a house of horrors by making their darkness above everything. McGinley praised the resolve of the two young victims now 12 and 10 years old. Adopted from a Christian special-needs agency, the two boys were regularly sexually abused under the roof of their household. The pair even filmed the abuses to create pedophilic pornography.

The crimes of the couple were unearthed in 2022 when police arrested an alleged member of a local pedophile sex ring who was downloading child porn. The investigators were then informed that William and Zachary made porn videos with the adopted sons. Further investigation revealed that the couples used social media platforms as a way of pimping the boys to at least two men in the sex ring.

One of the friends who told police that Zachary was sharing images of one of the boys being abused on Snapchat, including the note, “I’m going to f*** my son tonight. Stand by.” McGinley, when asked to describe McGinley praised the victims’ strength and resolve in fighting for justice.

Also Read: Taiwan Faces Almost 1 Million Monthly Cyber Attacks From China