Gang rape of a house wife comes to light after viral video in Bangladesh, 4 arrested

Dhaka: A brutal gang rape of a house wife that took place in Bangladesh’s Noakhali district last month, has come to light now after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

After the video went viral on Sunday night, at least four people have been arrested.

While two of the accused were arrested by the police on Sunday night, two others were taken in by a team of the elite Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Monday morning.

According to the victim’s statement and the confessions of the detainees, at least five people were involved in the gang rape took place on September 2 at the Joykrishnapur village is Begumganj upazila.

She said in the statement that the accused had been making advances towards her and when she refused they entered her house at night and raped her.

Locals have alleged that notorious drug trader Delwar, the chief of ‘Delwar Bahini’, and six of his followers were involved in the crime.

It was also learned that other cases, including murder, were filed against some of them previously.

Moazzem Hossain from Noakhali’s Eklashpur upazila, said: “The woman got married 3 years ago. She moved to her father’s house after her husband remarried. Recently, her husband started to meet her again, the local boys used bad languages to her for this.

“Some youths objected to the matter and raped the woman that day. The woman was with her husband on the day of the incident. The perpetrators also detained her husband. Later, the woman’s brother rescued her with 1,500 tk.”

The police said that the accused had filmed the incident with the intent of spreading it on Facebook.

During the crime, one of the perpetrator was heard saying, “this will go on Facebook”, while another said “no, let’s go live”.

Between January and August this year, a total of 889 rapes incidents were reported in Bangladesh.