From tea seller to world stage, PM Modi’s viral moment in Italy

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi grabbed attention during his visit to Rome after making a light-hearted reference to his tea seller background at a public event ahead of International Tea Day.

Addressing the gathering, Modi joked that the “chaiwala (tea seller) came to you a day early,” drawing laughter and applause from the audience. The moment was widely shared online soon after the event, with videos of the remark quickly going viral across social media platforms.

The Prime Minister has often spoken about helping sell tea during his childhood, a story that has remained central to his public image over the years.

His latest comment in Italy once again brought focus to that journey, from working at a tea stall to representing India on the global stage.

Modi was in Italy as part of a diplomatic visit that also included talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. During the meeting, both countries discussed expanding cooperation in key sectors and agreed to strengthen India-Italy relations through a “special strategic partnership.”

Advertisement

The visit also drew attention online because of the growing popularity of the “Melodi” trend, a social media nickname created by combining the names of Modi and Meloni.

Videos and pictures from the visit, including friendly interactions between the two leaders, were widely shared by users online.

One such moment that caught attention was Modi gifting Melody toffees to Meloni, adding another viral moment to the visit.

The Rome trip blended diplomacy with personal moments, giving social media plenty to talk about while also highlighting growing ties between India and Italy.