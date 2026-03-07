From rap battles to politics: Balen Shah’s rise reshaping Nepal’s political landscape

Advertisement

Kathmandu: In 2022, a structural engineer with a signature pair of black rectangular sunglasses and a history in the underground rap scene did the unthinkable. Balendra “Balen” Shah dismantled the established political machinery of Nepal to become the Mayor of Kathmandu.

Running as an independent under the symbol of a walking stick, Balen secured 61,767 votes, comfortably outstripping veterans Sirjana Singh of Nepali Congress, who fell back with 38,341 votes, while CPN-UML candidate Keshav Sthapit, also the former Mayor of the capital, got 38,117 votes.

Now, just four years later, the 35-year-old is no longer just a local phenomenon; he is poised to become one of the youngest Prime Ministers in the nation’s history.

His success was never accidental. While he rose to fame in 2013 through the rap battle league Raw Barz, he spent two and a half years quietly laying the groundwork for his mayoral run.

His academic pedigree, a degree in engineering from Himalayan White House College and a Master’s in structural engineering from India, gave him the technical credibility that resonated with a disillusioned electorate.

His political strategy has been equally deliberate. Following the tragic death of 77 people during the September protests and the subsequent resignation of KP Sharma Oli, Balen Shah was the first choice for Gen-Z activists to lead an interim government.

He declined the interim role, supporting former Chief Justice Sushila Karki instead. It was a masterstroke of foresight; he traded a six-month temporary stint for a shot at a full five-year term as Prime Minister.

On January 18, 2026, Balen formally joined the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), launching his campaign from Janakpur the very next day.

In a move many labelled “foolish,” Balen chose to contest the election from Jhapa-05, the long-standing stronghold of political heavyweight KP Sharma Oli.

Located 300 km from the capital, this constituency is now the epicentre of a political earthquake. Current projections suggest Balen’s charisma is successfully eroding Oli’s decades-long dominance.

Balen’s relationship with the public is defined by a massive digital footprint and a volatile temperament. With over 3.5 million followers on Facebook, he bypasses traditional press conferences to speak directly to the masses.

However, his “unfiltered” persona has courted significant controversy. In a now-deleted November post, he lashed out at geopolitical giants (USA, India, China) and every major Nepali political party, including the RSP, which he would join just two months later.

Despite his aggressive rhetoric, including past threats to “burn down” the administrative hub of Singhadurbar, his supporters see him as the only “authentic” alternative to a stagnant status quo.

Born in 1990, Balen is the youngest of four siblings. His late father, Ram Narayan Shah, was an Ayurvedic practitioner who passed away just before Balen Shah’s formal entry into mainstream politics.

Even as he eyes the premiership, Balen continues to pursue a PhD in traditional infrastructure at Kathmandu University, blending the roles of an academic, a technical expert, and a populist firebrand.

Nepal stands at a crossroads. Whether Balen Shah is a visionary reformer or a volatile disruptor remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the era of the “Old Guard” is under siege.

