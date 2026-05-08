Fresh US-IRAN clash erupts as Tehran attacks three American Warship in Hormuz

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New-Delhi: Amid the rising tension between United States and Iran, Tehran has claimed that it launched a retaliatory attack on three American warships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) revealed that the strike by Iran involved anti-ship ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and suicide drones in counter attack by USA towards an Iranian oil tanker in Jask in Iran.

Iran claimed that the strike was provoked in result of the violation of ceasefire and a significant damage is caused to the US force and US warships.

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The US Central Command (CENTCOM) later confirmed that USS Truxtun, USS Rafael Peralta and USS Mason were targeted by Iranian missiles and drones but the American warship was able to successfully retaliate the attack incurring no damages to the US ships as claimed by the IRGC.

Also Read:“Hopelessly Wedged”: Iranian Mission Mocks Trump With AI Parody Of Strait Of Hormuz…