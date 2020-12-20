Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron’s health condition is “stable” after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week, the Elysee Presidential Palace said in a statement.

“The medical condition of the President is stable… He presents similar Covid-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Saturday.

Macron started working in self-isolation from an official residence outside Paris on December 17 after the diagnosis established by “RT-PCR tests carried out as soon as the first symptoms appeared”, said his office.

On December 18, the President said in a live video on Twitter that he was doing fine but was working at a slower pace.

Following Macron’s diagnosis, a host European leaders went into quarantine as they came in contact with the President in recent days.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who met Macron on December 14 during an Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) event in Paris, will quarantine until December 24.

European Council President Charles Michel, who had lunch with Macron also on December 14, as well as OECD Secretary-General Angel Gurria were also self-isolating.

Meanwhile, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa has been in self-quarantine following close contact with Macron.

France, one of the hardest-hit countries in Europe, has so far reported a total of 2,516,957 coronavirus cases and 60,534 deaths.