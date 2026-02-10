French President Macron to visit India next week for AI Impact Summit, jointly launch India-France Year of Innovation 2026

Advertisement

New Delhi: French President Emmanuel Macron will pay an official visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during which he will participate in the AI Impact Summit, the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South, in the national capital, underscoring the importance both countries attach to cooperation in emerging and critical technologies, including artificial intelligence.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, the French President will be visiting from February 17 to February 19.

As part of the visit, PM Modi and President Macron will hold wide-ranging discussions to further strengthen bilateral cooperation under the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, which outlines the long-term vision for the India-France Strategic Partnership, and will also jointly inaugurate the India-France Year of Innovation 2026 in Mumbai.

The Year of Innovation 2026 initiative will be celebrated throughout the year in both countries and aims to deepen collaboration in innovation, technology, research, and people-to-people exchanges.

The two leaders will also exchange views on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, reflecting the growing strategic convergence between the two countries, the MEA stated.

“This visit follows Prime Minister Modi’s visit to France in February 2025 and reflects the mutual trust and depth of the India-France Strategic Partnership, as well as the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen it further,” the MEA stated.

In February last year, PM Modi co-chaired the AI Action Summit with President Macron in Paris.

The India-AI Impact Summit will be held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, marking the first global AI summit to be hosted in the Global South.

Designed as a five-day programme covering policy, research, industry, and public engagement, the Summit is anchored on three foundational pillars, or “Sutras”: People, Planet, and Progress, and is expected to bring together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to deliberate on AI’s role in governance, innovation, and sustainable development.

The India AI Impact Expo, spanning over 70,000 square metres, is expected to feature more than 300 exhibitors from 30 countries across 10 thematic pavilions, showcasing AI’s transition from research and pilots to large-scale deployment.

The Summit builds on India’s development-focused approach to AI, aligns with the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India Initiative, and emphasises translating global AI discussions into practical, people-centric outcomes.

(Source: ANI)