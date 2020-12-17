Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Elysee Palace confirmed in a statement on Thursday, joining a long list of world leaders to be infected with the disease.

The statement said that the 42-year-old President was diagnosed “following a PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms”, reports CNN

“In accordance with current health regulations applicable to all, the President of the Republic will isolate himself for seven days.

“He continues to work and carry out his activities remotely,” it added.

It is yet to confirmed how Macron caught the virus, but his office said it was identifying those he had been in close contact, reports the BBC.

One of the worst-hit European nations, France has so far reported a total of 2,465,126 coronavirus cases and 59,472 deaths since the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.

On Tuesday, France entered a second phase of easing lockdown rules.

A curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. will replace the country-wide confinement introduced in late October.

Following his diagnosis, Macron joined a list of world leaders who tested positive for the virus.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the first major political leader to test positive for the virus on March 27.

On June 7, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaroo announced that he had contracted the disease.

Two days later, Bolivia’s former interim President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez, announced her positive test result.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez and Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei also tested positive for Covid-19 in July and September, respectively.

On October 2, US President Donald Trump announced that he had also contracted the virus.