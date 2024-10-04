France to host 30,000 Indian students in coming year: French Ambassador

New Delhi: In a welcome news for Indian students wanting to pursue their education in France, the country shall host as many as 30,000 Indian students in 2025, said the French Ambassador Thierry Mathou.

Further on being asked about the French President’s pitch for India’s permanent membership at UNSC, Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said, “The President recalled in New York our complete support to G4’s request, including India’s, to get a permanent seat in the UNSC. UNSC is not the only institution that we need to reform: as Minister Jaishankar said, we also need to overhaul our global financial institutions such as the World Bank or the IMF. We need to renew their composition and their financial structure to give them more means and more legitimacy to address global challenges. If we don’t do it and these institutions do not meet the requirements of countries, they will be circumvented and again we will collectively regret it.”

Speaking to ANI on the Middle-East conflict, Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou said, “We condemn the Iranian attack against Israel and we reiterate our absolute commitment to the security of Israel. Just like India, we condemn terrorist attacks against civilians: all civilians must be protected. We call on Israel to stop its military operations in Lebanon. The Hezbollah must stop targeting Israel and its civilians.”

On China’s growing aggression in Indo-Pacific, Ambassador of France to India Thierry Mathou told ANI, “We have a European and multifaceted policy approach towards China: it is simultaneously a partner, a competitor and a systemic rival…The East and South China Seas are of strategic importance for regional and global prosperity and security. We are concerned about growing tensions in the Taiwan Strait. We oppose any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.”