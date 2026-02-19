France reaffirms plan to host 30,000 Indian students by 2030, Expands academic collaboration with India

Advertisement

French President Emmanuel Macron has reiterated France’s commitment to hosting 30,000 Indian students by 2030 as part of efforts to strengthen academic mobility under the India-France strategic partnership. The target was initially announced in 2023 following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris as the chief guest at France’s National Day celebrations.

The renewed commitment was highlighted during the inauguration of the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health at All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The center has been established under a joint memorandum of understanding between AIIMS New Delhi, Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute, with collaboration from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and other French institutions.

To support the student mobility goal, the French Embassy in India has introduced measures including a five-year short-stay Schengen visa and the creation of international classes offering intensive French language training alongside academic preparation. France has also announced plans to streamline visa and administrative procedures, particularly for students pursuing long-term programmes such as doctoral studies.

The Indo-French Centre for AI in Health will focus on advancing artificial intelligence-driven research, medical education and clinical innovation, with special emphasis on brain health and global healthcare systems. During the launch event, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda joined the French President in underscoring the importance of technological self-reliance.

Macron emphasized that India and France are working towards building trusted artificial intelligence systems and expanding computing capacity and talent. He also highlighted the need for responsible AI governance, stressing protections for children, transparency in algorithms to address bias, and the preservation of linguistic and cultural diversity.

