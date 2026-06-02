Fourth round of Israel-Lebanon talks begins in Washington under US mediation

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Amid Israel’s escalating military operations in southern Lebanon, despite a ceasefire between the two sides, the high-level talks between them commenced at the US State Department on Tuesday, CNN reported, even as the hostilities threaten to derail ongoing diplomatic efforts involving the United States and Iran.

According to CNN, citing officials, the latest round of discussions is being led from the US side by US Deputy National Security Adviser Mike Needham and US State Department Counsellor Dan Holler, while Israel and Lebanon are represented by their respective ambassadors to the United States.

Officials did not respond to questions from reporters during a brief photo opportunity at the start of the meeting.

The talks come amid continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon targeting Hezbollah camps in the southern region of the country, despite an extended ceasefire arrangement between Israel and Lebanon following the last round of talks.

On May 15, the US stated that it facilitated two days of “constructive talks” between Israel and Lebanon at the State Department, with both sides agreeing to a 45-day extension of the April 16 cessation of hostilities agreement to allow space for the security track to advance effectively.

In a statement, US State Department Spokesperson Thomas “Tommy” Pigott said that the meeting resulted in a framework agreement aimed at advancing long-term peace and stabilisation along their shared border.

The two countries had also agreed on a negotiation framework focused on achieving lasting peace, mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and establishing “genuine security” along the border between Israel and Lebanon.

He added that a separate security track will be launched at the Pentagon on May 29, involving military delegations from both countries to improve coordination and communication with US facilitation.

According to CNN, military delegations from both sides had already begun working-level security discussions at the Pentagon on Friday.

This comes in the wake of the worsening security situation in Lebanon, where Israeli military operations have resulted in significant casualties and damage, as well as making territorial gains on the southern side of Lebanon.

On Sunday, Netanyahu said Israeli forces have “captured” Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire between the two sides and instructed the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) to further “expand the incursion” in Lebanon.

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“Last night, our heroic fighters captured the Beaufort castle. They proudly raised the flag of the State of Israel and the flag of the Golani Brigade there,” Netanyahu said in a televised statement.

“I remind you that 44 years ago, this place was a symbol of a heroic battle by our fighters, but it was also a symbol of deep division among us. Today, we returned to Beaufort differently. We returned united, determined, and stronger than ever,” he added.

Netanyahu further stated that the capture marks a significant turn in Israel’s military campaign, reflecting unity and determination among Israeli forces.

On Monday, Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had instructed the country’s defence forces to conduct strikes against terror targets in Beirut in response to what it has called Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Following such actions, Iranian Parliament Speaker MB Ghalibaf, who is also the head of the Iranian negotiation team, has warned that if Israel’s attacks continue, Iran will “not only halt the dialogue process” with the US but will also “stand firmly against them”.

US President Donald Trump also lashed out at Netanyahu during a heated telephone conversation on Monday, holding the Israeli leader responsible for generating global animosity towards his nation, Axios reported.

The confrontation was triggered after Iran issued a warning threatening to halt diplomatic engagements.

This prompted an aggressive intervention from the US President, who at one point yelled at Netanyahu, “What the f*** are you doing?”

According to a US official cited by Axios, Trump expressed immense frustration over what he perceived as a disproportionate military response to Hezbollah’s strikes on Israel.

(ANI)