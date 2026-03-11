Four injured as 2 drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport

Dubai: Dubai International Airport Authorities confirmed that four people got injured after two drones fell in the vicinity today.

Additionally it informed that this incident resulted in injuries to four people, out of which two were from Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and got minor injuries. And another was Indian national who sustained moderate injuries during the incident.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.