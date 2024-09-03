Four fatally shot on commuter train shooting in Chicago area

Chicago: In a tragic incident, four people fatally shot on a commuter train in the Chicago area on Labor Day morning, informed the police and it appears the victims were attacked while sleeping in their seats.

According to the Forest Park Police Department, a review of security footage showed that the victims seemed to be asleep, seated separately, and did not resist the attack.

The shooting occurred in two separate train cars on Monday. And the train was in motion when gunfire erupted.

A suspect has been taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered, Forest Park Deputy Chief Chris Chin said at a news conference. The motive behind the attack is still unknown. The name of the person in custody was not released.

The department got a 911 call around 5:27 a.m. about victims with gunshot wounds on Chicago Transit Authority train at the Blue Line station at 711 Desplaines Avenue, Forest Park.

The Police reached the spot and found four people with gunshot wounds. Three were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth died at Loyola University Medical Center, police said.