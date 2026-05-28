Four children killed after train hits minibus in Belgium

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New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least four children died in what is being called one of Belgium’s worst railway accidents on Wednesday, after a train smashed into a minibus transporting children at a level crossing, said local authorities.

The horrifying collision occurred at a railway crossing in Belgium, where, eyewitness accounts say, a train hit a minibus that was travelling across the tracks. Emergency crews arrived on the scene minutes after the collision took place.

Also traveling inside the minibus were a number of others who were injured in the impact and transported to local hospitals. The crash did considerable damage to the minibus, and rescue teams continued to search the site for several hours.

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An investigation is to be carried out into the precise causes of the collision, and a “technical defect at the crossing or a system malfunction” will be examined by investigators.

The incident has shocked the whole of Belgium, with news organizations quoting local leaders and citizens expressing their horror at the deaths of the young children, and rail safety officials at level crossings is to come under further scrutiny.