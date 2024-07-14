Former US President Donald Trump shot at public rally, hospitalized

Pennsylvania (USA): In a shocking incident, Former US President Donald Trump was allegedly shot at a public rally and has been hospitalized. According to reports on Sunday, Gunfire was heard at Donald Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania (USA). He was escorted to a vehicle by the US Secret Service. “The former President is safe and further information will be released when available’ said the US Secret Service.

Former US President Barack Obama tweeted, “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris said in a tweet relating to Donald Trump shot at public rally, “I have been briefed on the shooting at former President Trump’s event in Pennsylvania. Doug and I are relieved that he is not seriously injured. We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. We are grateful to the United States Secret Service, first responders, and local authorities for their immediate action. Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence.”

US President Joe Biden said, “I’ve been thoroughly briefed by all the agencies in the federal government as to the situation based on what we know now, I have tried to get hold of Donald, he’s with his doctors and doing well. I plan on talking to them shortly, I hope when I get back to the telephone. Look, there’s no place in America for this kind of violence. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this. And so, I want to thank the Secret Service and all the agencies, including the state agencies. I don’t have all that detail. We’ll make that available to you. The bottom line is that the Trump rally should have been able to be conducted peacefully without any problems. But the idea that there’s political violence or violence in America like this is just unheard of. It’s just not appropriate. Everybody must condemn it. I’ll keep you informed, and if I am able to speak to Donald, I’ll let you know that as well. But so far it appears he’s doing well…”

On being asked, whether it was an assassination attempt or not, the US President says, “I don’t know enough. I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts, so I want to make sure we have all the facts before I make any more comments.” (Reuters)

Further detailed reports are awaited in this regard.

Update:

The shooter, who remains unidentified, was shot dead. Local authorities said he was in a low-rise building outside the rally venue. A member of the audience is also dead. Another person was critically wounded in the incident.